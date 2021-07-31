Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available at SBL Charleston and Mattoon Walk-In Clinics

MATTOON — Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are available beginning Monday, Aug. 2, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Charleston Walk-In Clinic, 2040 Lincoln Avenue, and Mattoon Walk-In Clinic, 200 Dettro Drive.

The two-dose vaccines are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They’re at no out-of-pocket cost to participants, and it is currently authorized for those 12 years and older. Appointments are not required, but masks must be worn for the safety of the community. The Pfizer vaccine has a 95 percent effective rate against COVID-19 and all its variants.

Health systems across the country are experiencing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are currently unvaccinated. When herd immunity is not met, viruses can morph into variants that can become even deadlier. Scientists are warning people that the Delta variant is more contagious, spreading faster than other virus strains. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend that everyone 12 years of age or older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they can.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others from Delta and other COVID-19 variants. These recent hospitalizations and deaths are largely preventable since the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available to the public. More than 99 percent of deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are in those who are unvaccinated. People who are still on the fence about receiving the vaccine should contact their primary provider,” Dwight Pentzien, DO, VP Medical Affairs, explained.

For more information, call the Charleston Walk-In Clinic at 217-345-2030, or the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic at 217-238-3000.

