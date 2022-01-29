Podcast launched for Illinois first responders, caregivers, and public

“Caring for Caregivers: Your Life Support,” a podcast focused solely on the emotional health of Illinois human service workers and those caring for others, starts Friday, Feb. 4.

A new episode will drop each Friday through the end of May. The podcast will be available on iTunes and Spotify.

Each podcast, moderated by clinical social worker Phil Rainer, will explore what it really means to focus on personal mental health and well-being in the face life challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured wellness professionals from Illinois and across the nation will take a deep dive into various coping strategies and how they can be applied in daily life.

“We’re all faced with difficult challenges from time to time, and now more than ever there’s a growing movement encouraging us to focus on our own mental health and wellbeing. But what does that look like in real life?,” comments Rainer. “This podcast explores the creative strategies caregivers and others use to manage life’s difficult circumstances. There’s something for every kind of caregiver in this podcast.”

This podcast is produced by Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. and supported through an Emergency COVID-19 grant to the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

For 35 years, AHP has worked passionately to improve health systems and business operations through research and evaluation, training and technical assistance and professional consulting to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential.

