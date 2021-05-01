 Skip to main content
Poppy Days set in Mattoon
Poppy Days 2021

Pictured, American Legion Auxiliary members Duana Hamilton and Brenda Biggs

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Lawrence Riddle American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary Unit 88 will host Poppy Days Friday and Saturday, May 7-8.

The members of the American Legion family from Post 88 will collect donations at various locations in Mattoon.

The poppy program is the oldest and most widely recognized auxiliary program. Each year around Memorial Day, auxiliary volunteers distribute millions of bright red crepe paper poppies in exchange for contributions to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans.

The program provides benefits to the veterans and to the community. The hospitalized veterans who make the flowers are able to earn a small wage, which helps to supplement their income and make them more self-sufficient.

The physical and mental activity provides therapeutic benefits, as well.

The poppy is the nationally known and recognized symbol of sacrifice to honor the men and women who served and died during war, while while serving the country.

