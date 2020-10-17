Pressure Wound Prevention Project receives national recognition

Kaitlin credits Critical Care nurses Terri Gardner and Toni Lampe, and Respiratory Therapist Billee Carman for making an important discovery when they took a thermal image of a patient who was dependent on a home-use respiratory device. “We thought this would be a great project to see if our patients who are using respiratory devices at home [such at CPAPP machines] are coming in with temperature changes, so we could start prevention protocols on them too,” Kaitlin said. “It’s critical to catch the sores early, because once they start, they typically progress into deeper ulcers that take a long time to heal and that have the potential to become infected.”

As part of the admission questionnaire, respiratory therapists now learn which patients are using at-home respiratory devices, so they can take baseline, thermal images of their faces. The photos are reviewed by wound care nurses. and prevention measures are started at once, whether or not the patients have skin abnormalities at the time.