Public welcome at YMCA annual holiday events

Families and friends looking for fun holiday traditions can find some at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA.
The Bare Bones Turkey Trot is a five-mile run that begins at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and winds through the LightWorks display at Peterson Park.
“One of the great things about the Turkey Trot is that it’s non-competitive,” YMCA Community Programs Director Sarah Dowell said. “Everyone goes at their own pace and no results are recorded, so our participants really enjoy the scenery and family time.”
All proceeds benefit the YMCA’s Membership for All program, which provides financial assistance to those in the community so that nobody is turned away due to an inability to pay. This year, social distancing measures will be put in place to mitigate the potential for the spread of illness.
Anyone who registers for the Bare Bones Turkey Trot before October 31 is guaranteed a technical race shirt. The registration fee is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Packet pick-up will be held from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, and 5:30 to 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 28. The race begins at 6 a.m. and is followed immediately by the Early Bird event at the YMCA.
The Early Bird event at the YMCA is another annual tradition that many local families enjoy as a way to kick-off their Thanksgiving with a healthy activity. Early Bird is offered at both the Mattoon and Neal Center YMCA facilities. In the past, this event has been open to the public with no reservations required, but different requirements have been put in place this year due to COVID-19 recommendations.
The Y recently announced that Early Bird will be open to the public, but reservations will be required. The event includes 45-minute versions of some of the Y’s most popular classes. Members and visitors can reserve one or more spots during the two-hour event. A reservation is only required for classes. Members and guests may use the gyms and wellness centers without a reservation. However, capacity is limited due to social distancing, so equipment is available on a first come, first served basis.
The YMCA app can be used for reservations for all classes and events, or non-members can call 217-234-9494 to make reservations in Mattoon or 217-235-2500 to reserve a spot in Toledo. Registration opens on November 19, 2020 and will remain open until all spaces are filled. Class offerings include BODYPUMP, Z Dance Fit, Yoga, Cycling, and Drum Fitness. “We are so excited to offer this opportunity for our community. Not only to experience everything the Y has to offer, but to spend some time enjoying healthy living together during the holidays,” YMCA Group Fitness Coordinator Cadisen Nuzzo said.
The YMCA is offering a new incentive for people to join the Y. Through December 31, 2020, new members will get a month free when they sign up. In addition, the Y will be offering a special Thanksgiving and Black Friday sale for new members.
Information on all of these events and programs are available at www.mattoonymca.com or www.nealcenterymca.com
