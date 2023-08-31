MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation will host its annual SBL Hospice Binga on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Mattoon Eagles Club, 1917 Oak Avenue.

Net proceeds from this event will support the SBL Hospice House Endowment.

The new Hospice House, opening later this year, is a 14,470 square-foot facility complete with eight private suites, a family gathering space and more to help make patients’ last days as comfortable as possible. Donations will directly impact people throughout East Central and Southern Illinois by helping those with limited resources pay for their stay at the Hospice House.

Although tickets are sold out, community members can still support the SBL Hospice House Endowment by purchasing tickets for one or both of two raffle packages.

The first package is for a 10th generation, blue Apple iPad donated by County Office Products Inc. in Charleston. The second package includes a Weber 22 inch Crimson Performer Deluxe charcoal grill, donated by Leisure Times in Effingham, and BBQ package, courtesy of Morgan’s Meat Market in Mattoon, that includes a $50 Morgan’s Meat Market gift card and nearly $100 in seasonings and sauces.

Raffle tickets are available for $5 each, or three for $10. To purchase tickets, call the SBL Health Foundation or visit sarahbush.org. Winners will be drawn on Sept. 7.

For more information, or to make a donation, contact the SBL Health Foundation at 217-258-2511.