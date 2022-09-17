Raffle to support new Hospice House in Coles County

MATTOON — SBL Hospice Binga is sold out, but community members can still support the event by purchasing raffle tickets for an iPad or Apple Smart Watch.
Net proceeds will support the new Hospice House, which is currently being built north of the Health Center.
Raffle tickets are available for $5 each, or three for $10. To purchase tickets, call the SBL Health Foundation at 217-258-2511 or visit www.sarahbush.org. Winners will be drawn on Sept. 20 during the Binga event.
One raffle is for a Series 7 Apple Smart Watch, complete with a midnight aluminum case and sport band. The other is for an Apple iPad, which boasts a 10.2-inch screen.
Both prizes were generously donated by County Office Products, Inc.
The new Hospice House will be a 14,470 square-foot facility complete with eight private suites, a family gathering space, beautiful landscaping and more to help make patients’ last days as comfortable as possible.
