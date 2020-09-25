Rail Safety operation aims to reduce railroad fatalities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PESOTUM — The Illinois State Police is proud to be joining forces with law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada for “Operation Clear Track” — the single largest rail-safety law-enforcement initiative in North America.

Coordinated by Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents in the U.S. and Canada — incidents which seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people each year. The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, Sept. 21-27.

“We continue to educate the public regarding the dangers associated with railroad crossings, in the hopes of changing behaviors which will undoubtedly save lives,” stated District 10 Commander Captain Louis Kink. “Pay attention to the warning lights and never go around a lowered railroad crossing gate,” added Captain Kink.

“The goal of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior near tracks and trains, in support of OLI’s mission to save lives,” said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh.