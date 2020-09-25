Rail Safety operation aims to reduce railroad fatalities

PESOTUM — The Illinois State Police is proud to be joining forces with law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada for “Operation Clear Track” — the single largest rail-safety law-enforcement initiative in North America.
Coordinated by Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents in the U.S. and Canada — incidents which seriously injure or kill more than 2,100 people each year. The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, Sept. 21-27.
“We continue to educate the public regarding the dangers associated with railroad crossings, in the hopes of changing behaviors which will undoubtedly save lives,” stated District 10 Commander Captain Louis Kink. “Pay attention to the warning lights and never go around a lowered railroad crossing gate,” added Captain Kink.
“The goal of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior near tracks and trains, in support of OLI’s mission to save lives,” said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, law enforcement agencies will be participating in a virtual Operation Clear Track event this year. Police and sheriff departments across North America will be promoting rail safety through social media messages, by sharing Operation Lifesaver’s #STOPTrackTragedies public service announcements and other videos, and by posting other rail safety information to their department websites. Participating police departments will also be emphasizing the importance of obeying rail crossing and trespassing laws throughout Rail Safety Week.
For more information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track, and other rail-safety initiatives and tips, please visit www.oli.org.
