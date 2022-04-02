Realities of Child Abuse panel discussion to be held

EFFINGHAM — April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month and to raise awareness about this difficult topic the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library and Crisis Nursery of Effingham County will host a panel discussion about the realities of child abuse at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the Workman Room.

Join them as expert panelists share their insights about child abuse, maltreatment and trauma of children at both the national and local levels. Panelists will also share services and supports that are available for children and their advocates as well as how the community can be part of preventing and protecting children.

Meghan Rewers, director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County shared: “Child maltreatment has serious physical and psychological implications across the life span. In honor of Child Abuse Prevention month this April, we are raising awareness for the magnitude of this ongoing nationwide childhood trauma, abuse and neglect crisis. Additionally, we are shining a light on ways our community can be a part of the solution to keep children safe and better support caregivers raising young children.”

Register for this free program online at effinghamlibrary.org, call 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org

