Red Cross blood drives scheduled

MATTOON — Upcoming Red Cross blood drives have been announced.

  • Monday, Oct. 3, 1-5 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison, Charleston
  • Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2-6 p.m., American Legion, 1903 Maple, Mattoon
  • Thursday, Oct. 13, 1-5 p.m. Apostolic Center, 205 Country Club Road, Mattoon.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1-5 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison, Charleston.

For more information contact Julie Bly, American Red Cross Blood Services at julie.bly@redcross.org.

