Remembrance event to honor lives lost during pandemic planned in Paris

PARIS — Horizon Health and other local organizations are hosting a remembrance event for those who have passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This special event, titled “We Remember: A Tribute Event,” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Paris Twin Lakes Park. This event is for anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one during the pandemic due to COVID or otherwise.

The free event is being organized by Horizon Health, the Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois, the Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark Counties, the Paris Ministerial Fellowship, Templeton Funeral Homes, and Stewart & Carroll Funeral Home.

“COVID prevented many people from visiting or even saying goodbye to their loved ones,” said Abby Barrett, licensed clinical social worker. “This event allows community members to gather and grieve together as we remember those who were so important to us.”

In her role as a social worker at Horizon Health, Barrett recently helped facilitate a COVID grief group.

The Sept. 26 event will feature live music, the dedication of a memorial wreath, and a memorial slide show. It will include speakers, a prayer, a luminary for each life lost, and a keepsake for attendees.

Submit your memories

Submit photos of your loved ones to be displayed at the tribute at MyHorizonHealth.org/Remember. Or drop off your photos at the Horizon Health hospital front desk. Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

For more information, call 217-466-4294 or email choffman@myhorizonhealth.org.

