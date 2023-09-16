OAKLAND — Sarah Bush Lincoln Peace Meal will host a celebration of National Family Day on Monday, Sept. 25.

This free event will be held at the Oakland Senior Center, 106 W. Main St.

While many holidays focus on gift giving, National Family Day encourages individuals to celebrate relationships and find ways to pass family traditions on to future generations.

SBL Peace Meal Site Coordinator Shanna Edwards encourages those attending to bring family photos or memorabilia that share their family’s unique story. Participants are welcome to share those stories during the event.

‘The meal will be one that brings to mind home and family here in East Central Illinois,” Kitchen Supervisor Christie St. Clair, said. A lunch of biscuits and gravy, roasted vegetables and cinnamon spiced apples, will be followed with warm cinnamon rolls and coffee for dessert.

Edwards and St. Clair are working with Oakland native Michele VonBehrens to provide activities and prizes that celebrate their roots in Coles, Douglas and Edgar counties.

The event, including the meal, is sponsored by the Oakland Hindsboro Charitable Foundation.

The event begins at 11:15 a.m. with check in. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., followed by activities and prize drawings.

Reservations for the event can be made by calling 217-346-3511 or 800-543-1770 by noon on Friday, Sept. 22.