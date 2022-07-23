Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

“I was in isolation and Brittany Bloemer, RN, (4 Medical) frequently checked in on me and made me feel not so isolated. She also was the point person and organized the doctor, case management, care team, Gateway, and psych department to get the information needed to make sure a solid plan was in place both as an in-patient, and for getting me to a recovery program. If it wasn’t for her, I am not sure I would have ever gotten anywhere on the phone with the next steps. She helped me take my first step in recovery. She showed care, empathy, and did her job with passion. She was also in constant contact with my wife and kept her updated. Brittany did an outstanding job and I thank her and all of the nursing team.”