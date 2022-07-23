Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

MATTOON — Brittany Bloemer, RN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Bloemer was nominated for the passion she has for her job, her empathy she shows for her patients and her dedication. Her nominator wrote in part:
“I was in isolation and Brittany Bloemer, RN, (4 Medical) frequently checked in on me and made me feel not so isolated. She also was the point person and organized the doctor, case management, care team, Gateway, and psych department to get the information needed to make sure a solid plan was in place both as an in-patient, and for getting me to a recovery program. If it wasn’t for her, I am not sure I would have ever gotten anywhere on the phone with the next steps. She helped me take my first step in recovery. She showed care, empathy, and did her job with passion. She was also in constant contact with my wife and kept her updated. Brittany did an outstanding job and I thank her and all of the nursing team.”
Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to receive this special honor.
Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors. For more information, SBL DAISY interim coordinator, Tracey McCord, RN, at 217-238-4987 or tmccord@sblhs.org.