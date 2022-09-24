Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

MATTOON — Maddy Bayles was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Bayles received her nomination for helping to find an underlying issue with a patient’s symptoms and remaining calm throughout the process. Her nominator wrote:
“Following the delivery of our son, I experienced abnormally heavy bleeding and continued having contractions long after delivery. I expressed concern, being a nurse myself, because I knew how I was feeling wasn’t normal. Maddy was very prompt and thorough with her assessment. We discussed our findings. Maddy knew that something was wrong and my symptoms weren’t making sense in the typical text book way. She made sure to call the doctor right away and in a few short moments we had probably every nurse there on hand with my medications and interventions to get my situation stable. She remained calm and collected but prompt and focused."
Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to receive this special honor.
Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors.