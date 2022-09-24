Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

“Following the delivery of our son, I experienced abnormally heavy bleeding and continued having contractions long after delivery. I expressed concern, being a nurse myself, because I knew how I was feeling wasn’t normal. Maddy was very prompt and thorough with her assessment. We discussed our findings. Maddy knew that something was wrong and my symptoms weren’t making sense in the typical text book way. She made sure to call the doctor right away and in a few short moments we had probably every nurse there on hand with my medications and interventions to get my situation stable. She remained calm and collected but prompt and focused."