Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

MATTOON — Melissa Ethington was recently honored with the March DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Ethington, who is a supervisor in the 3 East nursing unit, was nominated by a colleague for her smart clinical judgement and patient care. In her nomination letter, she wrote in part:
“Melissa Ethington has always been a nurse whom I aspire to be one day. She is one of the most knowledgeable nurses I have met – always willing to teach and jumps in to help others. Melissa recently made several critical calls that saved two patients’ lives in a single week.
The first patient came in with abdominal pain. He was supposed to be discharged that day, but the doctor wanted him to stay for an EGD (a diagnostic endoscopic procedure). However, the patient was about to leave against medical advice, and Melissa sat with him about his frustrations. She asked him to stay and have the EGD, and that he’d probably be able to leave afterwards. He agreed to stay, and because of her actions, they found a massive bleed during the EGD.
The next patient had reoccurring incisional bleeding. He started bleeding, and Melissa calmly held pressure for the patient on the area before he had emergent surgery. Melissa is a nurse that I would want at my bedside because I know that she has excellent clinical judgement and has that ‘feeling’ about her patients when they are not doing well.”
Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to receive this special honor. Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors.
The forms can be submitted to any Sarah Bush Lincoln staff member, or sent via email to daisy@sblhs.org or mail to Sarah Bush Lincoln, DAISY Nursing Award, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938. For more information, SBL DAISY interim coordinator, Tracey McCord, RN, at 217 238-4987 or tmccord@sblhs.org.