Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

MATTOON — Melissa Ethington was recently honored with the March DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln.

Ethington, who is a supervisor in the 3 East nursing unit, was nominated by a colleague for her smart clinical judgement and patient care. In her nomination letter, she wrote in part:

“Melissa Ethington has always been a nurse whom I aspire to be one day. She is one of the most knowledgeable nurses I have met – always willing to teach and jumps in to help others. Melissa recently made several critical calls that saved two patients’ lives in a single week.

The first patient came in with abdominal pain. He was supposed to be discharged that day, but the doctor wanted him to stay for an EGD (a diagnostic endoscopic procedure). However, the patient was about to leave against medical advice, and Melissa sat with him about his frustrations. She asked him to stay and have the EGD, and that he’d probably be able to leave afterwards. He agreed to stay, and because of her actions, they found a massive bleed during the EGD.