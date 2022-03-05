Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

“Melissa demonstrates a dedication to nursing. She is pleasant, warm, knowledgeable, and very professional in the performance of her responsibilities. The qualifications could describe all of the nurses and staff who helped me during my stay in the Emergency Department and on 3 East. Thanks to all!

Melissa demonstrated great empathy when I shared concerns about transportation. My husband insisted on picking me up from SBL the next day, but several attempts to phone each other had failed. Finally, we spoke. He had been in front of Entrance A for a long while, unable to go in because his walker was at home. As Melissa became aware, she took over! She owned the situation, and without hesitation went to Entrance A and got a wheelchair for my husband. While he waiting inside the building, she had the car parked, then pushed him to my room. She assisted us in ordering dinner and made sure we were comfortable. Melissa’s compassionate, personal investment in our situation was not part of her regular nursing duties. I felt like I was leaving a friend behind. We are grateful.”