Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

MATTOON — Kristin Ives, RN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Ives was nominated for her attention to detail and commitment. Her nominator wrote in part:

“My 3-year-old son was hospitalized with vomiting, diarrhea, and severe dehydration. Everyone that we interacted with from the Emergency Department to the Women and Children’s Center was amazing. My son was transferred upstairs from the Emergency Department and both Kristin and OB-GYN technician Savannah Russell were waiting for us.

Kristin went over his symptoms, history in detail, and explained his treatment plan going forward. She checked on us every hour and even came back right before her shift ended to make sure we were all doing well. She didn’t miss anything. Kristin was very compassionate and knowledgeable on his needs and care. She not only cared for my son, but she took care of my husband and me.

There is nothing harder on a parent than their child being sick. Kristin thought of everything from getting us after-hours meals to finding me hygiene products. She was so caring and supportive, which helped ease my concerns. She is one of the best nurses I have ever met. I have several nurses in my family including my mother.

I was a hospital social worker, so I have worked with and have known many nurses. She is an angel sent from God himself. From now on, my entire family will be using Sarah Bush Lincoln for every healthcare need. Every staff member treated us with utmost respect. I hope that Kristin receives this award as it is only a small token of what she deserves. We will never forget the care we received from her.”

Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to receive this special honor.

Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors.

