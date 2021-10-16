Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

MATTOON — Crystal Burrell, RN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln.

Burrell was nominated for her reliability and ability to teach. Her nominator wrote in part:

“I am nominating Crystal for the DAISY Award, due to her ability to manage any patient and address their critical needs in a calm, but urgent manner. She always uses her strong assessment skills to collaborate with medical staff. She’s never afraid to advocate for her patients.

She is the epitome of a reliable coworker! She very rarely misses work, and often helps her co-workers by working additional shifts as needed. Crystal is not one to get frazzled or frustrated by a situation — she just continues her job and does her best for her patients and coworkers.

In her 11 years as a nurse, Crystal has served as a mentor for many of our new nurses. She’s always willing to train them, and I can trust her to train the new nurses correctly. She is also a good resource to experienced nurses, whether to lend advice, give constructive criticism, or help out when the day is busy. We are so lucky to have a nurse like Crystal!”

Sarah Bush Lincoln has joined more than 2,700 healthcare facilities by becoming a DAISY Award hospital partner. During the award presentation, Burrell received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a unique, hand-carved serpentine stone sculpture from Zimbabwe, entitled “A Healer’s Touch.”

Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to receive this special honor.

Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors.

For more information, contact SBL DAISY interim coordinator, Tracey McCord, RN, at 217-238-4987 or tmccord@sblhs.org.

