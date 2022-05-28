Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

MATTOON — Debra Ruiz-Rich, RN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Ruiz-Rich was nominated for her attention to detail and commitment. Her nominator wrote in part:

“From the first encounter, Deb was very informative, personable, and confident in my COVID-19 pneumonia treatment. I was scared as I was admitted right after an extended family member passed away from the same thing. But Deb took the time to explain that each individual is so different in how the virus affect them, and that there are multiple factors to each individual’s circumstances. However, I received an upsetting video from a family member about the exact medication I was receiving.

Deb sat down with me to explain the process in-depth. She didn’t sugar-coat it to say that it was perfect. But, she was adamant that this protocol was the standard of care for COVID-19 pneumonia. Then Deb sent the pharmacist to me with information for me to read, and we talked about all of the concerns that I had. She made sure I understood everything and was okay with proceeding with the treatment.

Deb even gave me the unit phone number in case I had questions once I got home. I ended up feeling much better after treatment. I have told everyone I know that this was by far the best treatment I have ever received from a health system.”

Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to receive this special honor.

Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors. For more information, SBL DAISY interim coordinator, Tracey McCord, RN, at 217-238-4987 or tmccord@sblhs.org.

