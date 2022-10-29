Sarah Bush Lincoln announces DAISY Award recipient

“Lana was caring for a patient who was experiencing several personal challenges and was able to get the patient to open up to her. She was very discouraged and expressed to Lana that she was struggling in her personal life. She had very limited resources since she was not familiar with this area. It was a holiday weekend, so case management and social workers were not readily available until the next business day. Lana took it upon herself to look into finding multiple resources for the patient and providing information for her. Other staff members contributed to help provide furniture, home goods, and clothing to this patient. Lana bought this patient a microwave and called the unit so that we could make sure the patient knew she would be getting a microwave when she went home. The patient remembered Lana from the previous days and was so grateful. She deserves recognition for so much more, but this is just one of many instances in which Lana goes above and beyond for her patients. She continually shows grace and kindness to all of those who work with her. Sarah Bush Lincoln is so lucky to have someone as thoughtful and compassionate as Lana caring for its patients, who truly exemplifies what is means to ‘provide exceptional care for all.’”