Sarah Bush Lincoln Foundation awards scholarships

MATTOON — Fifteen Sarah Bush Lincoln employees furthering their educations received scholarships administered through the SBL Health Foundation during a recent reception.

The scholarships are funded through endowments and were established by donors for the sole purpose of continuing education for Sarah Bush Lincoln employees.

Dr. Stan and Maggie Huffman Award: This award was created by the Huffmans to help employees pursue nursing degrees or for nurses furthering their degrees. The recipients are Carrie Aitken, 2 East; Reba Fritz, Outpatient Recovery; Lana Keigley, 2 East; Emma Maulding, 4 Medical; and Megan Martin, Patient Services. This is the first year for this award.

Dr. Kiran and Nandini Joag Award: This award is in honor of Dr. Joag’s long-time nurse Wendy Henson and is to help employees pursue nursing degrees or for nurses furthering their degrees. This year’s recipients are Lindsey Ball, Walk-In Clinic; Kale Lumpp, Emergency Department; Jeff Repking, Laboratory; Erika Roderick, Emergency Department; and Tyler Winkleblack, 4 Medical. This is the first year for this award.