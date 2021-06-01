Sarah Bush Lincoln Foundation awards scholarships

MATTOON — Fifteen Sarah Bush Lincoln employees furthering their educations received scholarships administered through the SBL Health Foundation during a recent reception.
The scholarships are funded through endowments and were established by donors for the sole purpose of continuing education for Sarah Bush Lincoln employees.
Dr. Stan and Maggie Huffman Award: This award was created by the Huffmans to help employees pursue nursing degrees or for nurses furthering their degrees. The recipients are Carrie Aitken, 2 East; Reba Fritz, Outpatient Recovery; Lana Keigley, 2 East; Emma Maulding, 4 Medical; and Megan Martin, Patient Services. This is the first year for this award.
Dr. Kiran and Nandini Joag Award: This award is in honor of Dr. Joag’s long-time nurse Wendy Henson and is to help employees pursue nursing degrees or for nurses furthering their degrees. This year’s recipients are Lindsey Ball, Walk-In Clinic; Kale Lumpp, Emergency Department; Jeff Repking, Laboratory; Erika Roderick, Emergency Department; and Tyler Winkleblack, 4 Medical. This is the first year for this award.
Junie Longcor Award: This award was created by Junie’s family, Gary Longcor, in honor of the care she received in the Regional Cancer Center during her battle. It is awarded annually to a Regional Cancer Center staff member. This year the recipient is Donna Kreke.
Mildred Seidel Perry Award: This award was established by her son, Keith Perry and his wife, Mary Herrington-Perry, to honor his mother’s nursing career, which spanned six decades. This year it is awarded to Emily Gilmore, 3 West; and Jamie Worker, Women & Children’s Center.
Dr. John Jemsek Award: This award was established by fellow physicians honoring the career of Dr. Jemsek. This year’s recipient is Brandon Wilson, 4 Medical.
Li-Shiang Chang Award: This award was established by his grandchildren due to the wonderful care he received in the Critical Care Unit, and is awarded annually to a critical care nurse. The recipient is Karen Lidy.
Dr. James Van Popering/Gastroenterology Award: This award was created Dr. Van Popering, formerly a gastroenterologist at SBL, for the purpose of education and/or certification of a gastroenterology nurse. The recipient is Courtney Croy, Special Procedures.