Sarah Bush Lincoln gets state approval to expand critical care, step-down units

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln has received the green light from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to expand its Health Center's Critical Care Unit and the adjacent Step-down Unit, adding 20 new beds in total.

A step-down unit is where patients receive care when they are not ill enough to be in critical care, but they are not well enough to be on a traditional medical-surgical unit.

SBL reported that the review board approved the certificate of need permit prior to its full board meeting because the project met all the criteria and there was no opposition. The project includes the renovation of 21,500 square feet of space on the north side of the Health Center and 37,389 square feet of new construction.

Along with the expansion, SBL reported that the project provides space on the ground floor to enlarge the Lumpkin Education Center to include a Multidisciplinary Training Center to be used by Lake Land College, Eastern Illinois University and the SBL Health Occupations program. The project also calls for all training rooms on the Health Center campus to relocate to the Lumpkin Education Center.

“Our educational partners and employees are excited about the expansion of the center," said Sarah Bush Lincoln Vice President of Operations Kim Uphoff in a press release. "Rooms are often unavailable for large trainings and, many times, employees and students move between simulation rooms on the fourth floor to computer training labs in Prairie Pavilion 2. It makes sense to accommodate all of our learning in one area."

SBL reported that its Materials Management department will benefit from an expanded storage room, as well, because the current inventory room has remained essentially the same size since the Health Center opened in 1977.

The 58,000-square-foot, $30 million project is scheduled to take about 18 months to complete. Construction can begin in early 2022.

Over the last four years, SBL reported that it has experienced an increase in inpatient and observation days from 28,719 to 34,968 annually. It reported that the Health Center experiences peak census in critical care and on the medical/surgical units often, which means those areas can only accommodate one or two additional patients during peaks.

SBL reported that the expansion project will increase the critical care capacity by 55 percent from nine rooms to 14 private rooms, which will be larger and of contemporary design to accommodate medical equipment, staff and family. Another 15 private rooms, adjacent to the Critical Care Unit, will be used for Step-down Unit patients. The rooms on the 2 East wing will be a designated Observation Unit.

The exterior of the addition will be finished in brick and glass to blend the front of the building and other buildings on campus with the new expansion.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

