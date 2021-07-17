Sarah Bush Lincoln golf benefit participant awarded for hole-in-one

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln raised more than $62,000, a record-breaking amount for the annual golf benefit.

The funds will support the SBL Peace Meal senior nutrition program that helps seniors improve their nutrition, sustain their independence, and enhance the quality of their life by providing meals, fellowship and connections to other needed services. Fundraisers like the SBL golf benefit make the Peace Meal program possible.

One lucky woman out of a record-breaking 284 golfers sank a hole-in-one, winning her an RTV-X900 Kubota utility vehicle from Niemeyer Kubota of Humboldt. On July 2, Niemeyer Kubota of Humboldt had the privilege of awarding a vehicle for the first time to Lori Funneman of Patterson Dental.

“When I hit my ball, I saw it was on the green, and I was happy about that. But it kept rolling and plopped in. We went nuts after that,” Funneman said.

Funneman started golfing in her 20s and returned to the game a few years ago. She originally thought her day was going to take a turn for the worse when she broke one of her favorite irons on the first hole. Her performance on the following hole proved otherwise.

“I thought ‘this is going to be a rough day if I’m having bad luck and breaking clubs this early.’ But then I got the hole-in-one. It was so exciting at the time, and it still is. I feel so lucky,” Funneman remarked. She plans to use the Kubota for yard work and gardening.

The 33rd SBL Golf Benefit will be Friday, June 3 at the Mattoon Golf and Country Club. For more information, contact Kim Lockart, special events officer, at 217 258-2511.

