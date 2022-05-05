Sarah Bush Lincoln golf benefit to support Hospice House

MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation will host its 33rd annual golf benefit on Friday, June 3, at Mattoon Golf & Country Club.

Net proceeds from the event will support an endowment for Sarah Bush Lincoln’s new Hospice House to help those with limited resources pay for their stay. Sarah Bush Lincoln was awarded one of the only remaining licenses in downstate Illinois to build a final home for people on hospice care.

SBL’s Golf Benefit offers golfers the option of either a morning or afternoon flight. A continental breakfast will be available during morning registration, which begins at 6:30 a.m., prior to a 7:30 a.m. tee off. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and registration for the afternoon flight, which tees off at 1 p.m., will begin at noon.

Non-golfers can support the Hospice House endowment by purchasing raffle tickets for one or both of two raffles. The first is for a bottle of Van Winkle Bourbon donated by Mattoon County Market. Made by Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, this particular bottle of Van Winkle Special Reserve, or “Lot B,” has received numerous industry awards. Because a single bottle is so difficult to procure, these bourbons can command prices thousands of dollars above retail.

You may also purchase tickets for a chance to win a week-long vacation to a destination of your choice, plus $1,000 travel cash and 40,000 Delta sky miles. This prize offers a world of vacation options in desirable locations across six continents. Special thanks to KC Summers for its generous donation of this Resort Vacation Certificate, travel cash and sky miles.

Raffle tickets for either raffle are $10 each. But purchase before Friday, June 3, and they are buy-one-get-one-free to double your chances of winning. Need not be present to win. Bourbon raffle winners must be at least 21-years-old.

The SBL Health Foundation would like to thank this year’s Title Sponsors for their valuable support: BSA LifeStructures; First Mid; Hinshaw & Culbertson, LLP; KC Summers; Kirchner Building Centers; McCarthy Building Companies; Meadowview Golf Course; Quinn Johnston; RSM Consulting, and SC3F Wealth Management Group; and Legend Sponsors, Doug and Tracey McCord.

For more information, to purchase raffle tickets or to register for the golf benefit, contact Kim Lockart in the SBL Foundation office at 217- 258-2511 or at klockart@sblhs.org.

