Sarah Bush Lincoln hosts Cheers! Raffle to support Guild scholarship program

MATTOON — When Lana Keigley, RN, decided to make a career change back to healthcare, she knew she would need support.

The former business owner and hair stylist completed her psychology degree in 1999, and worked for Sarah Bush Lincoln Women and Children’s Center in various positions before opening her own hair salon in 2005. Keigley enjoyed her job in beauty, but wanted something more.

After a knee replacement in 2016, Keigley decided to return to her “dream of working in healthcare” and applied for the LPN program. She had heard about the SBL Volunteer Guild scholarship program funded in part through Cheers!, and knew she needed help reaching her goals.

“The Guild scholarship program is a wonderful opportunity for healthcare students to get financial support. My life has been renewed, and I feel like a kid again with dreams to reach,” Keigley explained.

She completed the LPN program and charged straight into the RN bridge program, which she finished in October 2021. Being a scholarship recipient has been a huge blessing for Keigley, especially as the sole breadwinner of her family.

“Balancing my education, work, and family has been a challenge. I wouldn’t have been able to go back to school without the Guild scholarship program. It’s been life changing, and I will be forever grateful,” Keigley emphasized. She intends to enter the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville dual Family Nurse Practitioner and Doctorate of Nursing Practice program in 2022.

Because of continued concern for the community’s health, the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation has made the difficult decision to once again cancel Cheers!, the signature fundraising event for the Guild Scholarship Program.

In keeping with last year’s canceled event, the SBL Foundation is offering one-time scholarship naming rights to Partners at or above the $500 level. In addition, Scholarship Partners will also have their photo taken with the recipient during the awards ceremony, receive recognition on the SBL website, and Guild and Foundation communications related to the 2022 Scholarship Program. Partners may choose from the following levels: $500, $1,000, and $1,500. Partnerships help provide scholarships to approximately 25 area students like Keigley who are pursuing their education in healthcare-related fields.

“While we are extremely grateful to those donating at a Partnership level, donations of any amount will be greatly appreciated and will be applied directly to additional scholarships,” said Kim Lockart, SBL Foundation special event officer.

The public is also invited to support the Guild Scholarship Program by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win 0.31 carat, cushion-shaped diamond earrings donated by Towne Square Jewelers. The earrings, valued at $1,650, are set in 14 karat white and yellow gold.

Tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased at www.sarahbush.org/cheers/, or by calling the SBL Health Foundation at 217-258-2511. The winning ticket will be drawn at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, and the winner need not be present.

Since 1979, the Volunteer Guild has awarded more than $770,000 in healthcare scholarships to students in a 10-county area. Qualified areas of study include, but are not limited to nursing, medical technology, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, pharmacy, dietetics, medical coding, and speech pathology.

The school’s program must be accredited or recognized as an approved program. Scholarships are awarded for an academic year and are based on a student’s scholastic achievement, financial need and the availability of funds. This year’s scholarship application deadline is March 18. Selection of recipients is made in April.

For more information about scholarships or to submit an application, contact Volunteer Services, at Sarah Bush Lincoln at 217-258-4180. Scholarship applications can also be completed online by visiting www.sarahbush.org.

