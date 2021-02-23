Sarah Bush Lincoln hosts heart health presentation with cardiologist B. Lakshmi, MD

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln is hosting a free, online program named Health Styles House Calls at noon on Thursday, Feb. 25, to discuss heart health.

SBL cardiologist B. Lakshmi, MD, will talk about a variety of heart-related topics, such as risk factors, high blood pressure, cholesterol, and more. This program is available through Zoom.

Dr. Lakshmi will also answer your questions. Email questions prior to the event to Chris Kessler, ckessler@sblhs.org or use the chat function during the event to type in your question.

“People who come to our health awareness programs are serious about learning, especially if they are having a procedure done in the future,” Kessler, community outreach representative, said. “For example, if you plan on getting a joint replacement, attending a House Calls event with an orthopedic surgeon would allow you to ask specific questions to that doctor.”

Those who attend will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card. Go to http://bit.ly/2NAJKIp to register for the Zoom event or email Kessler. Interested participants may also visit the SBL Facebook page.

Dr. Lakshmi has practiced medicine for more than 35 years, focusing on heart disease prevention and management.