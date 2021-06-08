 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Sarah Bush Lincoln hosts nutrition class for older adults

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln is hosting a class on food education for older adults.

This nutrition education class will focus on balanced diets, foods that support memory improvement, and recommended vitamins for the aging population.

The program will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, in the Lumpkin Family Center for Health Education, located at 1000 Health Center Dr., Mattoon. Class will be in the Jefferson and Madison rooms on the northside of the Health Center (Entrance C).

Participants may also attend the class online.

Call Food and Nutrition Services at 217-258-2130 to reserve a spot or request a link to the Zoom meeting.

There is no charge to participate in the program, but registration is required by Friday, June 11. Also, in respect of the health of the community, masks are required. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reconnecting with friends after a pandemic

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reconnecting with friends after a pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News