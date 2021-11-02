Sarah Bush Lincoln moves to $15 an hour minimum wage

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln announced on Tuesday that it is moving its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The health system reported in a press release that the increase, which went into effect on Oct. 24, positively impacts approximately 1,100 employees. It reported that all current employees are paid more than the state’s current minimum wage and more than 75 percent of the employees receiving increases are already paid above the new $15 minimum.

“We are pleased that we are able to increase the wages of so many employees at this time," said Sarah Bush Lincoln Vice President of Human Resources Debbie Saddoris. "Every member of our team contributes to improving the health of our patients and the communities we serve throughout the region. This adjustment is just one way we demonstrate the value we place in our employees.”

Saddoris also noted that while the wage increase helps employees manage during inflationary times, it also helps Sarah Bush Lincoln remain competitive in the market where the ability to attract and retain the best employees is so critical.

