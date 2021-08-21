Sarah Bush Lincoln restricts visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

MATTOON — As of Aug. 5, Sarah Bush Lincoln will limit patients to one designated support person.

Patients may have one support person with them when receiving any services, including during hospitalizations, surgeries, clinic visits and during diagnostic testing, lab work and rehabilitation. However, visitors will be restricted for patients who have COVID-19.

Visitors must be at least 16 years old and remain masked throughout their visit to any SBL facility, including when in patient rooms. Face masks are provided at the entrances.

Sarah Bush Lincoln will continue to take steps to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially as the positivity rate in the area increases. Visitors are requested not to enter any SBL facilities if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms such as a cough, fever, sore throat, or nausea.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 12 and older at the Charleston and Mattoon Walk-In clinics. No appointment is necessary. People can continue to go to the Mattoon Walk-In Clinic for COVID-19 testing.

