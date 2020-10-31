Sarah Bush Lincoln to offer course on self-care for caregivers

MATTOON — Caring for a loved one with chronic conditions can be physically, emotionally and financially draining.

“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a self-care educational program to help participants build skills caregivers need to take better care of themselves as they provide care to others.

The free, six-week course is offered by Sarah Bush Lincoln and made possible through a grant from the SBL Health Foundation and the Volunteer Guild.

The class meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesdays, Dec. 1 through Jan. 5, in the SBL Women’s Imaging Center lobby in the Health Center.

The course helps family caregivers reduce personal stress, improve self-confidence and change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family and healthcare or service providers, communicate effectively in challenging situations, recognize the messages in their emotions, deal with difficult feelings and make tough caregiving decisions.

Course facilitators Stacia Goings and Andrea Applegate explained that the course is interactive and discussion-based, and helps participants use the tools to put specific plans into action. Participants will receive the book, The Caregivers Helpbook, developed specifically for the class.