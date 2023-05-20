SBL to offer

sports physicals

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln will provide sports physicals to athletes from Mattoon and Charleston schools.

Sports physical clinics in Mattoon will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the SBL Family Medical Center, 200 Richmond Avenue East.

Sports physical clinics in Charleston will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the SBL Charleston Family Practice, 116 West Buchanan Avenue.

The cost is $20 per physical with all fees being donated to the Mattoon Athletic and Trojan Booster Clubs . Appointments are required and can be made by calling 217-234-7000.