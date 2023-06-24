MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Advanced Wound Center has been awarded the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

This marks the seventh consecutive year in which the center received the award. The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes in 2022, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92% and a wound adjusted comprehensive healing rate above 75%.

“We strive to provide the best possible care, and this award indicates that we are making a difference for people in our community,” wound specialist Robert Biggs, MD, said.

“Being recognized seven straight years for providing this high-quality care is great, and it assures people that we will help them recover from serious wounds,” said Greg Spillman, Advanced Wound Center director.

The Advanced Wound Center is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

The SBL Advanced Wound Center is located on the main campus in suite 302 on the west side of the Health Center. For more information, call 217-238-4850.