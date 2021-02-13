SBL announces DAISY Award recipient

“Lucas Giron was fantastic. He knew how much pain I was in from what the night shift nurse told him during seamless handoffs, and he stayed on top of my pain and didn’t let it get out of control. There were two instances when I had to be taken for an MRI and CT needle biopsy. He knew both were going to be very traumatic for me because of my back spasms and because I couldn’t get in and out of a bed, or off of the MRI table. He worked carefully to make sure that I was as medicated as possible. He was by my side and made sure that I knew that when I returned from each test he would take care of me and make sure that I was out of pain as quickly as possible. He used humor to help me forget about my pain."