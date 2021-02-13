SBL announces DAISY Award recipient

MATTOON — Lucas Giron, BSN, RN, was recently honored with the January 2021 DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Giron was nominated by a patient for providing compassion and levity during her hospitalization. In her nomination letter, she wrote in part:
“Lucas Giron was fantastic. He knew how much pain I was in from what the night shift nurse told him during seamless handoffs, and he stayed on top of my pain and didn’t let it get out of control. There were two instances when I had to be taken for an MRI and CT needle biopsy. He knew both were going to be very traumatic for me because of my back spasms and because I couldn’t get in and out of a bed, or off of the MRI table. He worked carefully to make sure that I was as medicated as possible. He was by my side and made sure that I knew that when I returned from each test he would take care of me and make sure that I was out of pain as quickly as possible. He used humor to help me forget about my pain."
Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to receive this special honor. Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors.
The forms can be submitted to any Sarah Bush Lincoln staff member, or sent via email to daisy@sblhs.org or mail to Sarah Bush Lincoln, DAISY Nursing Award, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938. For more information, SBL DAISY interim coordinator, Tracey McCord, RN, at 217-238-4987 or tmccord@sblhs.org.