SBL announces DAISY Award recipient

MATTOON — Cassi Killam, RN, was recently honored with the Feburary DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln.

Killam was nominated by a patient for providing compassion and diligence during her hospitalization. In her nomination letter, she wrote in part:

“Cassi was my night nurse from the day I checked in until the night before I was discharged. She saw me at my absolute worst the night I was admitted. I was screaming in terrible back pain from spasms from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. She did everything she could to continue to work with the doctors to change my medicine to find some relief so that I could get out of the bed and into a recliner, which was a better place for me rather than in a bed. She heard me scream and just tried to talk to me and do whatever she could to take my mind off of my pain. She also worked with her team (care partner Josh Hunt) to find a recliner for me somewhere in the hospital, and he found one for me.

She checked on me constantly to make sure that I was on top of my pain and came in to talk to me daily to see how I was. She made a point to talk to me and keep me company because I didn’t have family that lived close to come and see me daily. She was a fantastic nurse, and she deserves to be recognized because she and her team were one of the best I’ve ever experienced in a hospital setting!”