SBL Guild awards scholarships to area students
MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Guild recently awarded $25,000 in scholarships to area students in healthcare-related fields for the 2020-21 academic year.

Students receiving these scholarships are studying nursing, occupational therapy, dietetics, physical therapy, medicine, respiratory therapy, psychology, pharmacy, radiology, and speech pathology. Since 1979, the Volunteer Guild has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to students in a 10-county area who are pursuing their education in medically related fields.

The SBL Health Foundation also selected recipients of the Vasudeo Shripad Joag Scholarships the Dr. C.D. Swickard Scholarship. Samridh Gupta of Charleston, and Quinn Campfield of Mattoon received the Vasudeo Shripad Joag Scholarship established by Dr. Kiran and Nandini Joag. Gupta is a medical student at the University of Illinois School of Medicine, Chicago, and Campfield is enrolled in pre-physician assistant studies at Eastern Illinois University. Ryan Alderman, medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, was awarded the Dr. C.D. Swickard Scholarship.

Guild Scholarships were awarded to the following students:

Kennedy Bateman, Manchester University, Pre-Pharmacy

Haley Beals, Eastern Illinois University, Bio-Med

Madison Blacker, University of Southern Indiana, Bio-Med

D. Kameron Browning, Eastern Illinois University, Speech & Language Pathologist

Amanda Cavazos, Western Governor’s University, Nursing

Karen Clapp, Western Governor’s University, Nursing

Amy David, Chamberlin School of Nursing, Nursing

Grace Earp, Vincennes University, Nursing (CRNA)

Whitney Evans, Lakeview College of Nursing, Nursing

Alyssa Garcia, Loyola University Chicago, Pre-medicine (Physician Assistant)

Gretchen Gough, Lake Land College, Nursing

Lillian Hicks, Concordia University, Physical Therapy

James Hortenstine, Eastern Illinois University, Speech & Language Pathologist

Mandy Kasey, Lake Land College, Nursing

Lana Keigley, Lake Land College/SIU-E, Nursing

Emily Kemp, Millikin University, Psychology (Neuropsychologist)

Andrew Knight, Bradley University, Physical Therapy

James Layton, Purdue University Global, Gerontology (Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner

Munia Mustafa, Lake Land College, Health Science (Physician Assistant)

Grace Rentfro, Purdue University, Clinical Laboratory Science

Gunner Runyon, Lake Land College, Nursing

Jamie Packer, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Nursing

Elizabeth Short, Western Governor’s University, Nursing

Kacie Trapp, University of Illinois, Chicago, Nursing

Andrew Tressler, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Bio-Med

Brandon Wilson, Western Governor’s University, Nursing

Mikayla Wilson, Maryville University, Physical Therapy

Jacob Woodyard, Northern Illinois University, Physical Therapy

