SBL Guild awards scholarships to area students

Students receiving these scholarships are studying nursing, occupational therapy, dietetics, physical therapy, medicine, respiratory therapy, psychology, pharmacy, radiology, and speech pathology. Since 1979, the Volunteer Guild has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to students in a 10-county area who are pursuing their education in medically related fields.

The SBL Health Foundation also selected recipients of the Vasudeo Shripad Joag Scholarships the Dr. C.D. Swickard Scholarship. Samridh Gupta of Charleston, and Quinn Campfield of Mattoon received the Vasudeo Shripad Joag Scholarship established by Dr. Kiran and Nandini Joag. Gupta is a medical student at the University of Illinois School of Medicine, Chicago, and Campfield is enrolled in pre-physician assistant studies at Eastern Illinois University. Ryan Alderman, medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, was awarded the Dr. C.D. Swickard Scholarship.