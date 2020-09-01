SBL Guild awards scholarships to area students

MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Guild recently awarded $25,000 in scholarships to area students in healthcare-related fields for the 2020-21 academic year.
Students receiving these scholarships are studying nursing, occupational therapy, dietetics, physical therapy, medicine, respiratory therapy, psychology, pharmacy, radiology, and speech pathology. Since 1979, the Volunteer Guild has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to students in a 10-county area who are pursuing their education in medically related fields.
The SBL Health Foundation also selected recipients of the Vasudeo Shripad Joag Scholarships the Dr. C.D. Swickard Scholarship. Samridh Gupta of Charleston, and Quinn Campfield of Mattoon received the Vasudeo Shripad Joag Scholarship established by Dr. Kiran and Nandini Joag. Gupta is a medical student at the University of Illinois School of Medicine, Chicago, and Campfield is enrolled in pre-physician assistant studies at Eastern Illinois University. Ryan Alderman, medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, was awarded the Dr. C.D. Swickard Scholarship.
Guild Scholarships were awarded to the following students:
Kennedy Bateman, Manchester University, Pre-Pharmacy
Haley Beals, Eastern Illinois University, Bio-Med
Madison Blacker, University of Southern Indiana, Bio-Med
D. Kameron Browning, Eastern Illinois University, Speech & Language Pathologist
Amanda Cavazos, Western Governor’s University, Nursing
Karen Clapp, Western Governor’s University, Nursing
Amy David, Chamberlin School of Nursing, Nursing
Grace Earp, Vincennes University, Nursing (CRNA)
Whitney Evans, Lakeview College of Nursing, Nursing
Alyssa Garcia, Loyola University Chicago, Pre-medicine (Physician Assistant)
Gretchen Gough, Lake Land College, Nursing
Lillian Hicks, Concordia University, Physical Therapy
James Hortenstine, Eastern Illinois University, Speech & Language Pathologist
Mandy Kasey, Lake Land College, Nursing
Lana Keigley, Lake Land College/SIU-E, Nursing
Emily Kemp, Millikin University, Psychology (Neuropsychologist)
Andrew Knight, Bradley University, Physical Therapy
James Layton, Purdue University Global, Gerontology (Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner
Munia Mustafa, Lake Land College, Health Science (Physician Assistant)
Grace Rentfro, Purdue University, Clinical Laboratory Science
Gunner Runyon, Lake Land College, Nursing
Jamie Packer, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Nursing
Elizabeth Short, Western Governor’s University, Nursing
Kacie Trapp, University of Illinois, Chicago, Nursing
Andrew Tressler, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Bio-Med
Brandon Wilson, Western Governor’s University, Nursing
Mikayla Wilson, Maryville University, Physical Therapy
Jacob Woodyard, Northern Illinois University, Physical Therapy
