MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center employees are the recipients of scholarships to help them further their education.

The scholarships are made possible through donor-funded endowments made to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation.

The recipients are:

Julie Taber, case manager, and Chase Bosler, care partner, who received the Dr. Stan and Maggie Huffman Award, which was created by its namesake for any SBL employee who wants to go to school to become a nurse, or to further their nursing degree.

Brett Berger received the Li-Shiang Chang Award. This award, for ICU nurses, was established by grandchildren of Li-Shiang Chang as a way to show gratitude for the care their loved one received in Critical Care Unit.

Rena Herschberger, office assistant, received the Junie Longcor Award. This endowment was funded by retired employee Gary Longcor in honor of his wife, Junie, who passed away from cancer. He was so thankful for the wonderful care she received in the Regional Cancer Center, that he created this award for any Regional Cancer Center employee for education.

Dana Ruholl, RN, received the Dr. John Jemsek Award. It was established by colleagues of Jemsek in honor of his career when he passed away after 50 years of practice in Mattoon.

Sara Hancock, RN, and Mallory Bollander, RN, received the Mildred Sidell Perry Nursing Award. This award was established by former SBL Health System board member Keith Perry in honor of his mother’s 60-year nursing career. Any SBL nurse may be nominated for this educational award.

Taylor Johnson, RN, was awarded the Dr. James Van Popering Award, which was created by its namesake to assist nurses in the Gastroenterology Clinic who continue their education. Dr. Alexis Ayonote also contributed to the award.