MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be visiting to local clinics, schools and businesses next week.

The mobile mammography van will be at Kansas School District, 310 S. Front St., from 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 1. That same day, the van will be at Ashmore Elementary School, 313 S. Ohio St., from 12:15-1:15 p.m.

It will be located at 960 18th St., near Charleston High School and Charleston Middle School, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

On Friday, May 5, it will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary, 1924 Reynolds Drive in Charleston, from 8:30-11 a.m., and Jefferson Elementary, 801 Jefferson Ave. in Charleston, from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

The van provides mammograms to women who do not otherwise have access to, or may not be able to afford these screens. Women who qualify for the East Central Illinois Breast and Cervical Program operated through Prairie State Women’s Health will receive their mammogram for free. Services are available to all women, regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers the yearly mammogram are welcome..

Women 35 and older, with or without insurance, may call to schedule a mammography exam. Women under 35 must have a physician order, but do not need insurance coverage to schedule a mammography test.

To schedule an appointment, call 217-258-2588.