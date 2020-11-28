SBL Mobile Miracles campaign reaches fundraising goal

MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation recently announced it has reached its Mobile Miracles fundraising goal of $600,000 to purchase a new dental bus.

The dental bus travels across East Central Illinois providing preventive and restorative dental care to children who quality by being on the free or reduced school lunch program. The bus will replace the now-inoperable one that was purchased in 2008.

“We are so extremely grateful for our donors who helped us reach this goal,” Amy Card, foundation director, said. “Every dollar donated touches the life of a child in our community, many who are in need of urgent dental care. Without SBL Dental Services, these children would have nowhere else to go. Our donors continue to be so generous and their generosity directly impacts lives every single day. I can’t thank them enough.”

With 20% of residents in SBL’s service area living below the poverty line, SBL Healthy Communities Director Laura Bollan noted that one in eight children doesn’t even own a toothbrush and hundreds of children are suffering from severe dental decay.