SBL Races for All Paces returns on EIU campus after two years

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln is mobilizing its 14th annual Races for all Paces, a multi-race event Saturday, May 14, that starts and finishes on the track of Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.

Race organizers are thrilled to offer challenging and fun race courses, including the Panther Trail, campus locations, local neighborhoods and the half-marathon that goes into the country with hills and other exciting challenges along the route.

“Our goal is to encourage everyone to live healthy lifestyles at every age,” Race Director Laura Bollan said. “We purposefully developed multiple race events to appeal as many people as possible.”

The event includes a half marathon, as well as an individual 10K, 5K Run/Walk, 1-Mile Run/Walk, and even races for young children, including a “Toddler Trot” for kids ages 3 to 5 and a “Diaper Dash,” for kids under age 3 that takes place on the EIU football field.

Race participants are encouraged to bring the entire family. “We welcome everyone,” Bollan said. “Races for All Paces can be a competitive run or simply a fun day to enjoy with the family.”

The event includes fun activities for people of all ages, including inflatable bounce houses for the kids, face painting, a photo booth and music for everyone’s enjoyment.

Participants are encouraged to register early to ensure receiving the desired shirt size, but people can register for all races up until 10 minutes before the start of each race on the day of the event.

Course support for all events includes water, sport drinks, and chocolate milk, fruit and portable restrooms, which will be available at various stages of the events. Race bibs will feature a QR code that can be scanned for real-time race times.

Registration, race course maps, training schedules for each race and tips for running can be found at sarahbush.org/races.

T-shirts and medals are guaranteed for all runners registered (excluding Toddler Trot and Diaper Dash). The event supports Healthy Communities programs.

Event title partner is First-Mid; Half marathon partner is KC Summers Buick Toyota GMC; 5K partner is Rural King; KidZone partnership is Wave Graphics; Runner tracking and results partner is First Neighbor Bank; and Toddler Trot and Diaper Dash partners are Charleston Wesley United Methodist Church, Old State Road Christian Church, St. John’s Lutheran School, and Truth and Grace Fellowship. Support partnerships are A Heart’s Desire Photography, J-WAG photo, and Studio Magee.

For more information, contact Laura Bollan at 217-345-6828.

