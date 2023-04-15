MATTOON — The 15th annual Sarah Bush Lincoln Races for all Paces will be held Saturday, May 13, on the Eastern Illinois University campus.

This year, the event, themed “Smiles for Miles,” is raising funds for the SBL dental program. The service provides preventive and restorative care for children throughout the area. A dental team visits schools to provide the preventive care while the restorative care is provided on a mobile unit and in the dental clinic at 225 Richmond Avenue East, Suite B, in Mattoon. Volunteer dentists are key partners in the program, providing restorative care in their clinics.

Five different races are set to take place at EIU’s O’Brien Field; medals and T-shirts await all who finish.

Festivities will start with the 10K run-walk at 7:50 a.m. The Family 5K fun run-walk begins at 8:15 a.m. Participants can enjoy a scenic jaunt around the EIU campus. Registration for both races is $30 and $5 for kids 17 and under. Chip-timing and aid stations are available for all who participate in the 10K and 5K.

Following the 5K, the one-mile fun run-walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $15, along with the $5 fee for kids 17 and under.

New this year will be an awards tent for the top three finishers in each age category of the 10K and 5K. Finish buttons will be given out in addition to medals, and top finishers can get their photos taken on a top finisher platform.

There will be activities for the entire family in the KidsZone, which includes games and a ninja obstacle course.

The Toddler Trot, for kids ages three to five, and the Diaper Dash, for kids three and under, starts at 10:15 a.m. at the 50-yard line of O’Brien Field. There is no registration fee for this event, and participants will receive a prize when they cross the finish line.

All information for the races, including a registration link, course maps and training plans, are available online at the SBL website at www.sarahbush.org/races/.

For more information or to register, call SBL Healthy Communities Director Laura Bollan at 217-345-6828.