SBL volunteer reaches 5,000 service hours

MATTOON — Florence Beck’s need to be around people has propelled this 90-year-old to complete over 5,000 volunteer service hours to Sarah Bush Lincoln.

On July 15, SBL Volunteer Services honored Beck for reaching 5,000 volunteer hours, an accomplishment that only six other active SBL volunteers hold. Beck began volunteering in 2006 on a recommendation from a friend and a desire to spend time with others.

“I sure wasn’t going to stay at home and do nothing! I can’t clean every day. That’s why I started volunteering, I need to be around people,” Beck insisted.

Beck volunteered in Guest Relations at Entrance A and B. She previously served in the Regional Cancer Center and in the Volunteer Services office, helping with various projects. Welcoming people into the hospital was her favorite by far!

“I loved seeing everyone’s smiling faces. I worked at the Regional Cancer Center before the nice, new Center was built. I’ve seen a lot of big, positive changes at SBL,” Beck added.

COVID-19 concerns prevented Beck from volunteering last year, so she ended her service at 5,028 hours. Other SBL volunteers to reach 5,000 service hours include: Pat Williamson (2001), Barbara Hoppin (2006), Bev Homann (2006), Barbara Blagg (2014), and Nandini Joag (2019).

Beck did not limit her volunteering to Sarah Bush Lincoln. She juggled volunteering at the local American Red Cross between her twice weekly visits at SBL for the past 15 years. She now spends her free time playing cards with friends.

For more information about Sarah Bush Lincoln Volunteer Services, please contact Tracy Haddock, Volunteer Services Director, at 217 258-4180.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.