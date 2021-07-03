SBL WomenConnected announces grants

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln community programs received additional funding through the generosity of WomenConnected, a women’s giving circle within the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation.

The group recently awarded $62,565 in grants to 10 programs and projects within the Health System, bringing the group’s total giving to more than $800,000 in 18 years.

WomenConnected is comprised of 88 women from throughout the region, as well as Florida, North Carolina and Texas who, through their membership contributions, help fund and direct the expansion of services provided by Sarah Bush Lincoln.

The group most recently awarded grants to programs including Peace Meal, SBL Dental Services, Healthy Communities, Center for Healthy Living, The Heart Center, Regional Cancer Center, Diagnostic Imaging and SBL Psychiatry & Counseling. The awards will be available in fiscal year 2022.

The awards included:

Peace Meal — $3,029 to help fund more than 500 home-delivered meals to individuals who cannot afford the suggested donation. The program operates at a deficit of $500,000.

SBL Dental Services — $30,000 to help provide restorative dental care to 245 children; and $4,311 for oral hygiene kits for 4,000 children.

Healthy Communities — $4,000 for cyber bullying online course aimed at 2,800 students in the fall 2021; and $1,000 for zones of regulation equipment to help up to 400 children deal with emotions and understand how their actions impact others.

Center for Healthy Living — $3,000 to provide 15 scholarships to assist with the costs related to medical exercise and weight loss program as prescribed by providers.

Regional Cancer Center — $2,025 for infusion pump PoppyPockets for 100 carrying cases for people in cancer treatment to carry their infusion pump outside their clothing.

The Heart Center — $1,700 to provide a scale to 150 people newly diagnosed with congestive heart failure to weigh themselves daily.

SBL Psychiatry & Counseling — $500 to help up to 15 people stabilize severe mental health concerns, when they cannot afford their medications.

Diagnostic Imaging — $2,500 to create educational videos for children to help diminish fears about having an MRI; and $500 to provide educational materials for a free course, Powerful Tools for Caregivers, to help them cope with caring for chronically ill loved ones.

WomenConnected members also agreed to give $10,000 from its endowment to help support the construction of the SBL Bonutti Clinic in Effingham.

Amy Card, SBL Health Foundation director explained, “Individually, these generous women make a membership contribution. Contributions are then pooled together into a fund that provides grants resulting in significant support to our programs and services at Sarah Bush Lincoln. And the best thing is, members have a voice on which programs they want to support.”

She added, “I think each member takes pride in the fact that it’s rewarding to be a part of a larger effort that is truly impacting the lives of people across our service area. And for this amazing group of ladies to have given more than $800,000 in just 18 years, impacting thousands of people, is remarkable. Sarah Bush Lincoln is so grateful for this group.”

WomenConnected members include: Carol Adams, Fatima Alao, Cathy Babbs, Vickie Baker, Ann Beck, Kristen Bliss, Sally Bock, Laura Bollan, Catherine Bovard, Mary Bovard, Judy Brown, Jen Bullock, Amanda Burton, Amy Card, Beth Catt, Dr. Lori Cudone, Sabra Culp, Jeanne Cunningham, Jeanne Dau, Dixie Dickens, Sheila Dively, Samantha Eggleston, Lana Esker, Terri Evans, Sharon Fox, Marisa Friscia, Carol Jo Fritts, Laura Glenn, Kelly Green, Barb Hall, Dr. Mary Harvey, Wendy Hastings, Susie Hay, Dr. Katie Hecksel, Patty Hedges, Heather Heicher, Jodi Hildebrandt, Leslie Hill, Sasha Hollman, Barbara Hoppin, Maggie Huffman, Linda Keeler, Peggy Kepp, Karen Lindley, Kim Lockart, Joyce Madigan, Nancy Marlow, Michelle Mathews, Tracey McCord, Dr. Annmarie McDonagh, Tess Melvin, Becky Metzger, Sandy Miller, Melanie Mills, Carol Myerscough, Doreen Nelms, Nancy Nguyen, Cheryl Noll, Diana Oakley, Marcia Parker, Kirsten Pentzien, Dr. Erica Perrino, Linda Perry, Patty Peterson, Jerri Pine, Bernie Pluard, Allyson Richards, Debbie Saddoris, Debbie Sandercock, Nancy Schilling, Karla Schubert, Karen Smith, Ruth Smith, Debbie Sparks, Erica Stollard, Jenny Swearingen, Margie Swensen, Nancy Swits, Leslie Taggart, Edie Terwilliger, Kim Uphoff, Meghan Wahl, Linda Wente, Janet White, Mary Lou Wild, Pat Williamson, Brooke Zerrusen, Jone Zieren.

For more information about WomenConnected, contact Card at 217 258-2511 or acard@sblhs.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.