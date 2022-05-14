SBL WomenConnected reaches 19 years of giving

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln community programs received additional funding through the generosity of WomenConnected, a women’s giving circle within the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation.

The group recently awarded $52,751 in grants to seven programs and projects within the health system, bringing the group’s total giving to nearly $900,000 in 19 years.

WomenConnected is comprised of 95 women from throughout the region, as well as Florida, North Carolina and Texas who, through their membership contributions, help fund and direct the expansion of services provided by Sarah Bush Lincoln.

The awards included:

• Peace Meal - $13,640 to help fund more than 1,000 home-delivered meals to individuals who cannot afford the suggested donation. The program operates at a deficit of nearly $300,000.

• SBL Dental Services - $30,000 to help provide preventive and restorative dental care to 364 children; and $4,311 for oral hygiene kits for 4,000 children. This program operates at a deficit of nearly $400,000.

• Healthy Communities - $1,000 for zones of regulation equipment to help up to 400 children deal with emotions and understand how their actions impact others.

• Center for Healthy Living - $3,300 to provide 15 partial scholarships to assist with the costs related to medical exercise and weight loss program as prescribed by providers.

• SBL Psychiatry & Counseling - $250 to help up to 10 people stabilize severe mental health concerns, when they cannot afford their medications; and $250 to create a counseling and resource materials.

Amy Card, SBL Health Foundation director, explained, “Individually these generous women make a membership contribution. Contributions are then pooled together into a fund that provides grants resulting in significant support to our programs and services at Sarah Bush Lincoln. And the best thing is, members have a voice on which programs they want to support.”

She added, “Each person can do a little by themselves, but as a group, they can truly make impactful changes in the health of our community. The generosity of WomenConnected members is amazing. Sarah Bush Lincoln is so grateful for this group.”

Card noted that few, if any other hospital systems, has a similar group or a group of nearly 100 members.

WomenConnected members include: Carol Adams, Dr. Fatima Alao, Cathy Babbs, Vickie Baker, Ann Beck, Kristen Bliss, Sally Bock, Laura Bollan, Amy Borntrager, Catherine Bovard, Mary Bovard, Judy Brown, Jen Bullock, Kimberley Burgess; Amanda Burton, Amy Card, Beth Catt, Sabra Culp, Jeanne Cunningham, Jeanne Dau, Elena Davis, Kathy Davis, Dixie Dickens, Sheila Dively, Samantha Eggleston, Lana Esker, Terri Evans, Sharon Fox, Dr. Marisa Friscia, Carol Jo Fritts, Laura Glenn, Kelly Green, Nicole Guthridge, Barb Hall, Dr. Mary Harvey, Wendy Hastings, Susie Hay, Dr. Katie Hecksel, Patty Hedges, Heather Heicher, APRN; Mary Kay Hencken, Jodi Hildebrandt, Leslie Hill, Sasha Hollman, Barbara Hoppin, Maggie Huffman, Carla Jackson, Linda Keeler, Peggy Kepp, Michele Kinder; Karen Lindley, Kim Lockart, Joyce Madigan, Nancy Marlow, Michelle Mathews; Tracey McCord, Dr. Annmarie McDonagh, Tess Melvin, Becky Metzger, Sandy Miller, Melanie Mills, Carol Myerscough, Doreen Nelms, Nancy Nguyen, Cheryl Noll, Diana Oakley; Jenny Osborn, Marcia Parker, Kirsten Pentzien, Dr. Erica Perrino, Linda Perry, Patty Peterson, Bernie Pluard, Allyson Richards, Jane Rincker, Debbie Saddoris, Debbie Sandercock, Nancy Schilling, Denise Smith, Karen Smith, Ruth Smith, Debbie Sparks, Erica Stollard, Jenny Swearingen, Margie Swensen, Nancy Swits, Leslie Taggart; Edie Terwilliger, Kim Uphoff, Meghan Wahl, Linda Wente, Janet White, Mary Lou Wild, Brooke Zerrusen, Jone Zieren.

For more information about WomenConnected, contact Card at 217 258-2511 or acard@sblhs.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.