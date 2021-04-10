 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC3F Wealth Management Group donates Easter baskets
0 comments
editor's pick

SC3F Wealth Management Group donates Easter baskets

{{featured_button_text}}
Easter Basket Donations

Pictured left to right: Kaity Winnet, Jennifer Nay, Amanda Nichols, Bob Carr, SBL Women & Children’s Center Director Cindy Rivas, Briana Whitley and Amanda Beals.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The staff at SC3F Wealth Management Group created Easter baskets for children who were admitted to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Women & Children’s Center over the Easter holiday.

The SC3F team has donated baskets filled with puzzle books, toys and more for children for many years.

“The baskets that SC3F Wealth Management donate each year truly bring smiles to the faces of little ones who spend their Easter holiday with us,” Cindy Rivas, director of the Women & Children’s Center said. “We appreciate the team’s thoughtfulness very much!”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 1 in 4 adults in U.S. fully vaccinated against COVID

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News