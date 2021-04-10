SC3F Wealth Management Group donates Easter baskets

MATTOON — The staff at SC3F Wealth Management Group created Easter baskets for children who were admitted to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Women & Children’s Center over the Easter holiday.

The SC3F team has donated baskets filled with puzzle books, toys and more for children for many years.

“The baskets that SC3F Wealth Management donate each year truly bring smiles to the faces of little ones who spend their Easter holiday with us,” Cindy Rivas, director of the Women & Children’s Center said. “We appreciate the team’s thoughtfulness very much!”

