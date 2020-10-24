Second DCHD location means more COVID testing opportunities

TUSCOLA — A second office location for Douglas County Health Department at Tuscola Outlet Mall means now it’s easier and more convenient to be tested for COVID-19.

With the move to a location between Old Navy and Vanity Fair, having officially taken place on Monday, Oct. 12, DCHD will now be conducting COVID testing by appointment four days a week instead of one. Previously, Tuesday was the only day you could get a test at the DCHD main location at 1250 U.S. Highway 36. All COVID testing will now be done by appointment at the mall location, Mondays-Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make your appointment for a drive-up test, call the DCHD COVID-19 Hotline 1-801-997-0019 and press 1. A DCHD staff member will ask you a few questions before giving you an appointment time for your drive-up, no-contact test. Be sure to bring a mask or other face covering, ID card, and insurance or Medicaid card with you. Your insurance company will be billed by Carle lab, but if you are uninsured, grant funding (as long as it’s available) will cover the cost of testing.