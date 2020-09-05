Sharon Fox named volunteer of the year at Sarah Bush

Sharon has volunteered in various roles in the past 18 years, including working alongside patients and caregivers in the Regional Cancer Center and the Heart Center. She also enjoys working as a clerk in the Gift Shop. “It’s fun to work in the Gift Shop. People often come to the Gift Shop to escape a sad or stressful situation and you can really make a difference by how you treat people. I do my best to be friendly and brighten their spirits,” she said.

Most recently, Sharon has been helping out as a volunteer in the Foundation/ Administration offices where she has definitely made a lasting impression. SBL Foundation Director Amy Card wrote in a nomination letter, “Sharon is a long-time volunteer and a true ambassador for Sarah Bush Lincoln. Despite having back surgery, Sharon continued to come in as scheduled to help where needed, even when she was in obvious pain. She is a generous donor to the Foundation, as a WomenConnected member and she supports so many initiatives that directly impact our patients. Sharon is known for her kindness and I know many employees who enjoy visiting with her when she works in the Gift Shop, Guild sales and more. She is a bright spot in the work day for so many and Sarah Bush Lincoln is lucky to have her.”