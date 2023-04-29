SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Fair will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Shelby Christian Church, 200 N. Hickory St. in Shelbyville.
This event is free being hosted by the Shelby County Senior Center, Shelby County University of Illinois Extension, Shelbyville Lions Club and Soyland Access to Independent Living.
Over 40 organizations are participating in this free event, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Community Care Systems, Inc., Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois and SCCS, Shelby County Community Services, Inc.
Special events include the Lions Club hearing and diabetic retinopathy screening van, which can test children, ages 6 months to 6 years, for vision loss.
Other screenings and tests to be available will include those for blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), gambling addiction, grip strength, heart rhythm, pulse oximetry, posture, and sleep apnea.
Information will also be available for Alzheimer’s and dementia, brain health, consumer fraud and identity theft, hospice education, managing diabetes and nutrition education, Medicare, public transportation, veteran benefits for federal and state levels, and much more.
For more information, contact Betty Watkins, SAIL Rural Outreach Coordinator at 217-774-4322.
