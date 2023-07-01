MATTOON — Taylor Shores, BSN, RN, was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Sarah Bush Lincoln.

Shores received her nomination for the excellent manner in which she cared for and comforted a family who lost a loved one. Her nominator wrote:

“In October 2019, my wife was diagnosed with stage 2 endometrial cancer. After surgery and specialized spot radiation, we thought we were in the clear. Less than a year later, we were told that it had aggressively metastasized within the soft muscle tissue on her side, something very uncommon with this type of cancer. She painfully endured more than 10 sessions of chemotherapy, 30 radiation treatments, and eventually daily doses of Lenvima. Unfortunately, in late August of 2022, the Lenvima perforated her stomach and bowels, leading to emergency surgery. Her hospital stay lasted nine days, leaving her extremely deconditioned. This mixed with the pre-existing weakness led her to decide that she was ready to come home.

Although we had many great nurses during that entire period of time, one in particular stood out to our family. Taylor Shores was there to do anything and everything possible for my wife, for me, and for our two sons. When the end finally came, I called her and she was at the house within minutes. She stayed until the wee hours of the morning with us, comforting us with the enormous loss we all felt.

To this day, we consider her a family friend and will always have a place in our heart for her and have a deep appreciation for what she did for our entire family.”

Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and other employees may nominate a deserving nurse for The Daisy Award and a nurse will be selected by SBL’s DAISY committee every month to receive this special honor.

Nomination forms are located at www.sarahbush.org and at all SBL clinics and on patient floors. For more information, volunteer nurse coordinator, Tracey McCord, RN, at 217-238-4987 or tmccord@sblhs.org.