Surviving the Holidays grief seminar to be held

MATTOON — COVID-19 has caused many changes to occur in how we interact with people and deal with difficult times.

Many have found themselves closed off from their loved ones during illness and alone when a loss happens. Some are totally alone at the funeral or have very limited members of family allowed to attend.

If you are facing extreme grief this holiday season, you know there's no easy way or quick fix. Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon is planning a gathering for grieving people to talk about what to expect this holiday season and to learn how to deal with the many emotions brought on by the holidays.

At this event, you will hear personal testimonies from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Please arrive 15 minutes early to complete registration and to enjoy a continental breakfast along with juice or coffee.

You may pre-register for this event by calling the church at 217-235-4009 or go to Griefshare.org or sign up at broadwaycc.org at the Hub.

A special candle lighting ceremony will be conducted where participants will create a unique memorial ornament to take home. Attendees are welcome to bring a support person along with them.

Pre-registration is encouraged to guarantee enough take-home books and special gifts.

