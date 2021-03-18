Swim lessons return to Mattoon and Toledo YMCA locations

With summer quickly approaching, there’s no better way to prepare for fun and safety around water than to enroll children in swim lessons.
The YMCA offers swim lessons for all abilities from six months through 12 years old. The YMCA also offers private lessons for children and adults.
According to the CDC, one in five people who die from drowning are 14 years old or younger, and an additional five children for every fatality receive emergency attention for nonfatal injuries. While this statistic seems daunting, the easiest solution is to teach children how to be safe in and around water.
Swim lessons can also improve your child’s quality of life. According to Swim England, there are endless benefits for infants to learn to swim. Swimming improves balance, develops a healthy heart and lungs, strengthens cognitive function, improves sleeping habits, provides bonding time, and overall strengthens water confidence.
Swim lessons at the Y offer a child-centered approach. Kids will learn through play, hands-on exercises and creative repetition. The YMCA lesson curriculum includes YMCA character development, which emphasizes four core values of Caring, Honesty, Respect and Responsibility. Children are taught in small groups in a progressive approach, which allows each child to proceed at their own pace. When a child has mastered one level, they’re ready for the next. Each lesson encourages children to feel good about themselves and what they’ve learned, and they can develop lifelong skills that can help them stay healthy.
The next session of swim lessons begins April 12 and runs through June 5. Registration ends April 4. There will also be three sessions of outdoor swim lessons at Lytle Pool this summer. Registration for the first session opens March 29th. The fee is $60 per session for non-members and $30 for Y members. Program and membership financial assistance is available through the YMCA’s Membership for All initiative.
Registration for swim lessons at both the Mattoon and Neal Center YMCA in Toledo is available online at www.mattoonymca.org or in the free Mattoon Area Family YMCA app.