Swim lessons return to Mattoon and Toledo YMCA locations

With summer quickly approaching, there’s no better way to prepare for fun and safety around water than to enroll children in swim lessons.

The YMCA offers swim lessons for all abilities from six months through 12 years old. The YMCA also offers private lessons for children and adults.

According to the CDC, one in five people who die from drowning are 14 years old or younger, and an additional five children for every fatality receive emergency attention for nonfatal injuries. While this statistic seems daunting, the easiest solution is to teach children how to be safe in and around water.

Swim lessons can also improve your child’s quality of life. According to Swim England, there are endless benefits for infants to learn to swim. Swimming improves balance, develops a healthy heart and lungs, strengthens cognitive function, improves sleeping habits, provides bonding time, and overall strengthens water confidence.

